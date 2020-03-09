WTAMU Distinguished Lecture Series Presents Author Mark Forgy

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mark Forgy, author and manager of the estate of famed art forger Elmyr de Hory, will speak at 6:00 p.m. on March 9 at West Texas A&M University’s Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall.

As part of the Distinguished Lecture Series, the event is free and open to the public.

Forgy’s lecture, “An Art Forger Revealed: The Myth, Mystery and Legacy of Elmyr de Hory,” will explore the life of one of the greatest art forgers of the 20th century and his connections to West Texas, where some of his forgeries still reside today. His lecture also coincides with Dr. Amy Von Lintel’s art history class Fakes and Forgeries being taught at WT this semester.

Forgy will sign copies of his book, “The Forger’s Apprentice: Life with the World’s Most Notorious Artist,” at 5:00 p.m. in the lobby before his lecture at 6:00 p.m.

