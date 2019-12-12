WT Recognized for 10 Top Degree Programs in the U.S.

CANYON, Texas–West Texas A&M University has been awarded top ranking status for multiple degree programs by Intelligent.com.

The website analyzed hundreds of schools with comparable programs on a scale of 0 to 100, with WT making it to the final list for 10 degree programs.

The methodology uses an algorithm that collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university’s degree program.

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system, which includes student engagement, potential return on investment, and leading third-party evaluations.

WT was recognized for the following degree programs. Please visit the links to access each program’s complete ranking.

No.1 Best Online Master’s in Finance Degree Programs

No. 2 Best Online MBA Degree Programs

No. 2 Best Online MBA in Healthcare Management Degree Programs

No. 7 Best Online Instructional Technology Degree Programs

No. 13 Best Online Bachelor’s in Health Science Degree Programs

No. 17 Best Online Probation Officer Degree Programs

No. 18 Best Online Master’s in Information Systems Degree Programs

No. 18 Best Online Marketing Degree Programs

No. 31 Best Online Emergency Management Degree Programs

No. 51 Best Online History Degree Programs

The student-focused comprehensive research guide used for the ranking is based on an assessment of 1,604 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.