WT recognized as one of the safest schools in the US

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —West Texas A&M University has been voted among the safest campuses in the country.

Safety is a growing concern in the country and particularly for students leaving home for the first time. A safe space for learning is the responsibility of the institution and yourlocalsecurity.com recently ranked which do it best. WT took the No. 5 spot in the U.S. and the No. 2 spot in Texas.

Data for the ranking was provided by the U.S. Department of Education’s Safety and Security analysis and FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.

All campuses – public, private, and non-profit colleges as well as two- and four-year degree granting institutions that have at least 5,000 students – were considered in the ranking.



“The University Police Department is honored to learn that WT is fifth in the nation and second in Texas for having the safest campus. We are fortunate to live and work in a place where the people respect and support law enforcement. It takes all of us to make a safe community and the WT community has always been great to support our crime prevention initiatives while reporting and identifying problems,” UPD Chief Shawn Burns said.

A total of 435 schools met the required safety criteria and were considered based on 1) hate crimes per enrolled students, 2) violence against women per enrolled females, 3) property crime per population, and 4) violent crime per population. WT is recognized for not only having a safe campus, but safe surrounding towns as well.



“Collaboration between law enforcement and the community we protect is critical to our success. Their help and support is what makes WT a safe place,” Burns said.” As we pledge ourselves to continue earning our community’s trust, we hope to see WT continue to be recognized for what we already know – it’s a great university to not only live and learn, but one of the safest ones, too.”