WT Police arrest student for Assault

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday, West Texas A&M University Police responded to a report about a student that may have been physically injured by another student.

Officials say the two students had previously been in a dating relationship.

The officers met with the female student and her friends at an on campus residential facility on the WTAMU campus. It was determined the female student had recently been physically assaulted by the male student.

The male student was arrested for Assault (Domestic Violence) and taken to the Randall County Jail.

Violence in a dating relationship is not the victim’s fault. The person who is pressuring you emotionally or physically is at fault. While nothing is failsafe, here are some suggestions everyone may want to consider: