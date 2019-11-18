WT Police arrest student for Assault

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday, West Texas A&M University Police responded to a report about a student that may have been physically injured by another student.
Officials say the two students had previously been in a dating relationship.
The officers met with the female student and her friends at an on campus residential facility on the WTAMU campus. It was determined the female student had recently been physically assaulted by the male student.
The male student was arrested for Assault (Domestic Violence) and taken to the Randall County Jail.
Violence in a dating relationship is not the victim’s fault. The person who is pressuring you emotionally or physically is at fault. While nothing is failsafe, here are some suggestions everyone may want to consider:
- Talk to someone you trust about your abusive partner. Share your safety plan with people you trust.
- Have a code word or phrase with your friends to alert them you need help.
- It’s okay to lie – Excuse yourself to the restroom or whatever you need to say to stay safe or create an opportunity to get away.
- Trust your instincts. If you feel uneasy or sense something is wrong, call for assistance.
- Be active in supporting a safe and respectful community. If you see others engaging in disrespectful or inappropriate actions, speak up and get involved, or contact someone else to assist.