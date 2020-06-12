WT Names New Civil Rights / Title IX Compliance Director

CANYON, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — A West Texas A&M University graduate with 20 years of investigatory experience has been promoted to director of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance department.

Georganna Ecker, a Roswell, N.M., native and Amarillo resident, assumed the directorship of the department June 9 after nearly a year working there as a Title IX investigator. She assumed a role previously held by Richard Webb.

“We are very fortunate to have someone with Georganna’s unique qualifications, not to mention the great enthusiasm she has for serving our campus in the Civil Rights and Title IX compliance roles,” said Randy Rikel, vice president for business and finance.

In her position, Ecker is responsible for ensuring that WT complies with Title IX, including responding to and investigating all complaints of sexual misconduct and discrimination at WT.

Title IX prohibits discrimination based on sex in educational programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance. Title IX also provides for equal educational opportunities for pregnant and parenting students. It prohibits educational institutions from discriminating against students based on pregnancy, childbirth, false pregnancy, termination of pregnancy or recovery from any of these conditions. It also prohibits schools from applying any rule related to a student’s parental, family or marital status that treats students differently based on their sex.

“I review all complaints to determine if they meet Title IX guidelines, and if so assign them to an investigator for a prompt, thorough and fair investigation,” Ecker said. “I want to create a transparent program so the entire campus community is educated and not intimidated by the Title IX process. I want everyone to know I have an open door / email policy and will be available to answer any questions.”

“The University considers Georganne and her department to be essential to the overall well-being of our entire WT community,” Rikel said. “This is a serious responsibility, and we have the utmost faith in her.”

Ecker previously worked as an investigator and supervisor with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services for about 18 years before joining WT in September 2019.

“I’ve always been geared toward investigatory work,” Ecker said. “At the end of the day, I want to make sure an unbiased, thorough investigation has been conducted because regardless of finding, people’s lives are impacted by the process.”