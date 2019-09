CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University is hosting a stadium ribbon cutting and white buffalo reveal today.

Everyone can see the White Buffalo’s new home and tour the new stadium and facility.

Free hotdogs will be provided while supplies last.

Watch Live for App users: https://www.myhighplains.com/news/local/wt-hosting-ribbon-cutting-of-new-buffalo-stadium/