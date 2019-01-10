Honoring WT Basketball Legend Maurice "Mo" Cheeks

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A group from West Texas A&M University is honoring one of their past players Maurice Cheeks also known as "Mo" Cheeks.

Mo Cheeks played at then West Texas State from 1974 to 1978. He was known as the quiet and shy type but that was all gone when he stepped on the court.

"For a while, he led the school in assists and steals, and really what stands out about Cheeks to me was that his play had kind of built him into a celebrity," said Jerry Schaeffer, one of the project committee member's and a friend of Cheeks.

Regardless of how much of a celebrity Cheeks was at WT, friends told us he was always humble.

"He was very accessible really kind, engaging, he wasn't too good to be with anyone, and to be a friend to anybody," Schaeffer said.

To honor Cheeks' legacy on and off the court, a group of old friends and new ones came together to raise money for a scholarship fund. They also want to put a statue in front of the WT First United Bank Center.



"We're over 100-thousand dollars so we have the statue paid for and so the next $100,000 goal will go to the scholarship itself," said Project committee member Jessica Horni.

Betty Solis often went to WT games with her sons and met cheeks when he was playing and from there, developed a friendship. She said by having the statue and scholarship fund, it will remind young players to be good role models the way Cheeks was to her children.

"He was a very good example to my boys," said Solis. "I was really pleased to have him around. He was a very good basketball player but he's a better man."

"You know Cheeks used to say this, 'Some men talk much and do little. Others talk little and do much,'" Schaeffer said.

The statue is finished and will be shipped soon, but they are not sure when it will be put up.

After earning his degree at WT, Cheeks went on to play for the 76ers and is now coaching basketball in Oklahoma.

Cheeks participated in 13 playoff seasons with the 76ers and averaged about 20.8 points per game in 1986.