WT Granted $1 Million from National Science Foundation

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University has been awarded a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to support community college transfer students.

The award, totaling $999,978, is funded by the NSF’s Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program and will aid students who transfer to WT from community colleges.

Dr. Vinitha Subburaj, assistant professor of Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics at WT, led WT’s grant proposal for the NSF.

This proposal, entitled “Collaborating to Support the Success of Community College Transfer Students in Engineering, Mathematics, and Computer Science,” was under the direction of Subburaj, in addition to WT faculty members Audrey Meador, Michael J. Knox, Pamela Lockwood, Anitha Sarah Subburaj.

The grant will provide at least 17 annual scholarships over a five-year period to community college transfer students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in WT’s School of Engineering, Computer Science, and Mathematics (ESCM).

“ESCM, in collaboration with the community colleges in the region, will financially support community college transfers across all of our disciples, but will focus on women in computer science,” Subburaj said.

The grant will allow WT to continue to recruit and retain successful students in the crucial disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.