WT Enterprise Center launches coworking space in downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The WT Enterprise Center has launched a coworking space in downtown.

The new place is called Revolution at 800 and it’s at 8th and Polk.

It will act as a co-working space for those who mainly work on their computers and require smaller work stations for their business.

The prices for the rental spaces vary. A collaborative space is $150 a month, a private workstation is $350 a month, and a private office is $500 a month.

“The name of the space is “Revolution,” based on the American Revolution. So we really just wanted to play off the fact that not only are we revolutionizing the way people work, but we loved that time period and that’s kind of what we went with for our aesthetic and design concept for the space,” said Community Manager at Revolution at 800, Megan Stutz.

WT Enterprise Center is also offering discounted membership rates through the month of November.