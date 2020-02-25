WOWW Youth Art Show happening Wednesday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This week, Window on a Wider World is gearing up for their annual Youth Art Show.

The show is on Wednesday night at the Performing Arts Center.

Fourth and fifth graders on the High Plains will show off their artistic talent.

Ten winners and ten runner ups will be announced, and win $100 from Happy State Bank.

“I’m just amazed at what kids can do. What their interests are, what their talents are, what their thinking. Art kind of gives you a window into what they are thinking, and I just love children’s art, because they are so expressive in that way,” said Denise Olson, WOWW Youth Art Show judge.

Today, they were hanging and judging the artwork. Our own John Harris and Meaghan Collier were there as judges.

More from MyHighPlains.com: