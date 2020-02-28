WOWW Factor 2020 held tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Window on a Wider World hosts the WOWW factor 2020 today.

The event showcases both the winners of the Youth Art Show earlier this week and a live performance by Guy Forsyth and Jeska Bailey.

They also honored the founders of the performing arts center for its 15 anniversary.

The event also featured the reveal of a documentary about the heritage of the Emeny Family here in the panhandle and the conception of the performing arts center.

Mary Emeny and Bill Gilliland, two Amarillo philanthropists are both featured in the documentary.

