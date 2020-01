AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The World Series Team Roping qualifier kicked off today at the Amarillo National Center.

More than 1,000 teams from around the country will be competing this weekend to move on to Las Vegas.

Competitors must win $2,500 at this weekend’s event to earn a spot in the next round.

Competition continues on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.