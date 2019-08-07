Wonderland Park hosts Teacher Appreciation Night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Park is helping teachers ring in the new school year with a night of fun at the park.

Tonight they hosted a Teacher Appreciation Night.

All educators who headed out to the park got free WOW Ride Passes.

Their families also got to enjoy wow passes at a discounted price.

“We decided to do this special teachers appreciation, kind of end of summer celebration and back to school night. We want them to feel appreciated and loved because we love our teachers very much,” said Rebecca Parker, Controller.

School starts next week.