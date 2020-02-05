Women’s Group An Opportunity for Locals to Showcase Talent

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Palo Duro Metro Chorus of Sweet Adelines International gives women the chance to share their love of music with their community.

The group started more than forty years ago and many members, like Julie McCune, have belonged to the choir for several years.

“Most people have been singers and after school was over just really didn’t have a place to sing anymore,” McCune said. “So this is a perfect place. And we have all ages we have people in their early 20s up into their mid 70s. So this is for everybody.”

McCune said she enjoys getting to share her love for music with her community, especially during the holidays when they perform up to three times a week.

For Vice President Natalie Stephenson, she enjoys the sense of camaraderie between members, and the opportunity to challenge herself with new material.

“I enjoy keeping my mind active by learning music,” Stephenson said. “And we always learn something I don’t care how long you’ve been an Adelines, there’s always something that you can learn a new technique with your voice, new way to say words that are not Texan. So we work really hard. We love our product.”

The chorus participates in annual national competitions each year in Kentucky.

If you’d like to join the group, they practice every Thursday night from 6 to 8:30 pm at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Georgia.

More from MyHighPlains.com: