Woman injured in Thursday morning vehicle vs. pedestrian near Tascosa High

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate after a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 3900 block of Westlawn.

Officials say Tascosa High School’s School Liaison Unit responded after a 64-year-old woman was hit crossing the street.

Officials say a 76-year-old man driving a van hit the woman.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Follow Up Unit.