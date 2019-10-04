Woman injured in Thursday morning vehicle vs. pedestrian near Tascosa High

Local
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police continue to investigate after a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 3900 block of Westlawn.

Officials say Tascosa High School’s School Liaison Unit responded after a 64-year-old woman was hit crossing the street.

Officials say a 76-year-old man driving a van hit the woman.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Follow Up Unit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss