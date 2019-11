AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tech companies are showcasing their business to the Amarillo community as part of the Wire Accelerator program.

Wire Accelerator is a WT Enterprise center program that brings early-state tech startups to Amarillo from across the country.

Today was Amarillo Demo Day in which four tech companies showcased the businesses they’ve been developing over the last 12 weeks.

Amarillo Demo Day is the final event of the Wire Accelerator program.