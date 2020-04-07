Window on a Wider World provides online learning resources to help parents during school closures

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – As the Texas Panhandle adjusts to the virtual shutdown of public life to slow the spread of coronavirus, parents are faced with the sudden need to provide educational support for children forced to continue their studies at home.

Window on a Wider World, which for almost 15 years has been providing learning experiences beyond the classroom for thousands of Panhandle kids, is stepping in to offer resources to weary parents doing their best to supplement their children’s education.

“Before the middle of March, most parents had never imagined they’d be overseeing their kids’ studies,” said Catherine Meck, WOWW executive director. “While schools are doing the best they can to switch to distance learning, parents are having to fill in the gaps and keep their kids engaged. Because we have relationships with dozens of educational providers around the region, we felt we were in the best position to help.”

WOWW has compiled a resource directory of online educational resources offered by regional, state and national educational providers and posted it at www.windowonawiderworld.org/at-home-resources. The directory lists 45 educational resources ranging from the Mobeetie Jail Museum in Mobeetie, Texas, to the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

“These were existing resources that were seemingly designed for a time like this, but have been there all along,” Meck said. “In fact, this is what WOWW and our Learning Partner organizations do the year around – provide learning experiences kids can’t always get in the classroom.”

WOWW was formed as the educational component of the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts when it was opened in 2006, where its base remains. WOWW provides enriched educational programs through arts, science and cultural experiences beyond the classroom to support the state curriculum of students in the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

Area schools provide funding of $8 per child to receive the benefits of WOWW that include campus visits by partners such as the Citadelle Art Foundation in Canadian and field trips to locations such as Creek House Honey in Canyon, the Don Harrington Discovery Center, Palo Duro Canyon and many other area attractions. Additionally, WOWW provides student tours of the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts and organizes both the Science Collaborative and the WOWW Factor featuring a youth art show and a performance at the Globe-News Center.

“These experiences have been proven to deepen the learning experience for kids, and better yet, provide the inspiration for them to achieve a level of success they may not have without these enriching educational experiences,” Meck said. “And while we’d all rather be out with our friends gaining these valuable experiences, the online resources we are providing can be just as rewarding.”