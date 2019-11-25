What’s open in Amarillo on Thanksgiving 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you do not feel like cooking on Thanksgiving, or just want to go have some family fun, we have a list of places open on Thanksgiving.
Restaurants:
- Applebee’s
- Cracker Barrel
- The Big Texan Steak Ranch
- Furr’s Fresh Buffet
- Golden Corral
- IHOP
- Saltgrass Steakhouse
Entertainment:
- Cinemark Hollywood 16
- Cinergy Entertainment
- United Artists Amarillo Star 14
- Western Bowl
Shopping:
- CVS
- Best Buy
- Target
- Toot’n Totum
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Westgate Mall
Are we missing one? Want to add your business? Let us know! Send an email to news@kamr.com with the subject “Open on Thanksgiving.”
