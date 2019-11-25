What’s open in Amarillo on Thanksgiving 2019

"Right now we our a damp city in a wet county and so you can get beer or wine but you can't get mixed drinks without being a member of a private club," said Brad Davis, Boomtown Liquor Option Group member.

It's something that Borger resident Davis and the rest of the members of a local group called Boomtown Liquor Option, is trying to get rid of. A system that they say is hurting their local businesses and preventing bigger ones from coming to town.