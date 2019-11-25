What’s open in Amarillo on Thanksgiving 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you do not feel like cooking on Thanksgiving, or just want to go have some family fun, we have a list of places open on Thanksgiving.

Restaurants:

  • Applebee’s
  • Cracker Barrel
  • The Big Texan Steak Ranch
  • Furr’s Fresh Buffet
  • Golden Corral
  • IHOP
  • Saltgrass Steakhouse

Entertainment:

  • Cinemark Hollywood 16
  • Cinergy Entertainment 
  • United Artists Amarillo Star 14
  • Western Bowl

Shopping:

  • CVS
  • Best Buy
  • Target
  • Toot’n Totum
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Westgate Mall

Are we missing one? Want to add your business? Let us know! Send an email to news@kamr.com with the subject “Open on Thanksgiving.”

