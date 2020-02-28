Westgate Mall sold to New York group

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A partnership between Mason Asset Management, Namdar Realty Group and CH Capital Group has acquired South Park Mall in San Antonio and Westgate Mall in Amarillo.

Westgate Mall was built in 1982 for $40 million and has also been renovated several times, most recently in 2017.

The mall was 80 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dillard’s, Beall’s, Premiere Cinema, Shoe Dept. Encore and Forever 21.

Sears closed in March 2019 and that part of the mall has remained closed.

