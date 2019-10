AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The second annual “Buy the Way, Keep it Local” weekend shopping event at Westgate Mall takes place Saturday, October 12.

The mall has more than 15 locally owned businesses that people are encouraged to visit and support.

Coffee Memorial will be in the Dillard’s Women’s Hallway from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. hosting a “Buy the Way, Keep it Local’ blood drive.