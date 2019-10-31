Westgate Mall hosting Mall-O-Ween

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Westgate Mall is hosting Mall-O-Ween at 5:30 pm.

Bring the family out to this free event to enjoy trick-or-treating store to store!

“We are excited to bringing back an old favorite, Mall-O-Ween.” Said Kaitlyn Pillow, Marketing Manager for Westgate Mall. “Mall-O-Ween is a fantastic event for all ages, not only because it’s inside and away from the cold, but because we have over 60 stores passing out candy this year! And it’s FREE!”

Mall-O-Ween begins at 5:30 pm and will go until the mall runs out of candy! This event is sponsored by Coca-Cola.