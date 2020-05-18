West Texas A&M University: 13 faculty members awarded tenure, promotion

CANYON, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — West Texas A&M University announced today that 13 faculty members have been recognized for their outstanding performance by being awarded tenure and/or promotion for the 2020-2021 academic year.

This total includes eight faculty members awarded tenure and promotion to Associate Professor and five promotions in academic rank to Professor.

Extensive reviews and recommendations by faculty colleagues at the department, college, and university levels inform the decisions, which culminiate with final approval by President Walter Wendler and The Texas A&M Board of Regents.

Promotion and tenure is a privilege reserved for faculty members who have demonstrated professional accomplishments in instructional responsibilities, intellectual contributions and service.

“We are proud of our colleagues who are celebrating this well-deserved career milestone,” said Dr. Neil Terry, executive vice president and provost. “We have confidence that these faculty members will continue to contribute at a level of excellence that is critical to the mission of West Texas A&M University.”

The faculty members recognized include:

Award of Tenure and Promotion to Associate Professor

Bill Ambrose, Mathematics

Daniel Bloom, Philosophy

Beth Garcia, Education

Crystal Hughes, Education

Brian Ingrassia, History

Ryan Mattson, Economics

Kelly McCauley, Management

Ashley Pinkham, Psychology

Promotion to Professor