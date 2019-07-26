Weekend lane closures planned for Soncy at Hillside

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo-area motorists should expect various lane closures this weekend as Xcel Energy de-energizes and removes power lines that cross State Loop 335 (Soncy Road) and removes poles from TxDOT right of way.

The northbound right lane of SL 335 will be closed from Hillside Road to 34th Avenue from 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27 to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 28. Also on Sunday, a large utility pole will be removed from the southeast corner of SL 335 and Hillside Road and more lines will be removed. As a result, various lanes will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday followed by a full intersection closure of SL 335 at Hillside from midnight to 5 a.m. Monday.

Please slow down in this work zone and obey all traffic control devices.