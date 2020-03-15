Watoto Children’s Choir visits Canyon’s Summit Church

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Summit Church in Canyon hosted the Watoto Children’s Choir on Sunday, March 15.

Since 1994, Watoto children’s choirs have traveled the World and performed before presidents and royalty in the White House, Buckingham Palace, The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant in the UK, and the United Nations. The choir of 16 orphans from Uganda will continue its five-month U.S. tour featuring a brand new concert, ‘We Will Go!’.

The Watoto children’s choirs say each year, the choirs advocate for millions of African children currently orphaned by AIDS, poverty, and war. They also say the experience of traveling on a choir helps the children to develop confidence and boldness, as well as broadening their worldview.

Samuel Okech, a team leader for Watoto’s Choir said, “Watoto can not take care of everyone in Uganda because the number is immense, but when someone does get the opportunity to join Watoto especially the villages this is a life turn around. It’s a second chance that is given to a child. “

The Watoto Choir will now be heading to Tucumcari, NM to perform on Tuesday, March 17.

For a complete choir tour schedule, you can visit their website at https://www.watoto.com/app/choir/calendar.

