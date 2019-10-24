Watch snow fall in downtown Amarillo

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Tralee Crisis Center in Pampa raising awareness of domestic violence
Top Stories
Lymphedema
You could be jailed for calling someone the “b-word” in Massachusetts
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Bryan Olivas
Man dies after Wednesday wreck on US 385 south of Channing
Video
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
Winter weather has arrived
Top Stories
Cold wintry weather arrives tomorrow
Top Stories
National Weather Service in Amarillo training for winter weather
October Heat Sets New Records
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Nats lead Astros 2-0 as World Series finally returns to DC
Top Stories
AP Source: Rebuilding Padres hire rookie manager Tingler
Top Stories
Chicago Cubs hire David Ross to replace Maddon as manager
Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco expecting baby girl in 2020
AP source: Phillies agree to hire Joe Girardi as manager
MLB to look into umpire tweet referencing gun, Trump critics
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
Tyler’s Barbeque to open new location Thursday
Top Stories
Laura’s Halloween Treats
Top Stories
A functional medicine approach to dementia and cognitive decline
‘Big Fun in D1’ 4-H Roundup
Seven ways to improve middle school for kids
History and Mystery: Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Murder Mystery Dinner
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Watch snow fall in downtown Amarillo
Local
Posted:
Oct 24, 2019 / 11:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 24, 2019 / 11:04 AM CDT
Weather
Winter weather has arrived
More Forecast
Don't Miss
‘Let me out!’ Man gives family last laugh at funeral, surprises them with recording from grave
Newborn found buried alive in an earthen pot in northern India
Hawaii family grows the world’s heaviest avocado
An ‘enormous’ great white shark sank its teeth into a man’s kayak – and left behind 2 giant teeth
Aliens or military? Strange lights spotted off outer banks
Massive Python Captured
Recent rains cause storm shelter to float in White Deer