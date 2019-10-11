WATCH NOW: Downtown Amarillo building demolition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The demolition of the former AIG building in downtown Amarillo has begun.

TxDOT says,

For the safety of the traveling public, the left and center lanes of Taylor Street (southbound) will be closed from Friday morning through Tuesday, Oct. 15 for demolition of the AIG Building at the corner of Taylor Street and 10th Avenue.

After Tuesday, Oct. 15, the center lane of Taylor Street will reopen and the left lane will remain closed until the demolition is complete. Eastbound traffic on 10th avenue will be shifted over to the westbound left lane. This will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on 10th Avenue until the demolition is complete.

Motorists should find alternate routes or plan extra time into their commutes.