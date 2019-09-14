Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Stream Now
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Viral Videos
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade
Top Stories
Mid-September weekend weather
Saturday Today: September 14, 2019
Texas Online Overtime: Week 3
Lamar Elementary building STEAM skills
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Mid-September weekend weather
Top Stories
A few Friday night thunderstorms
Top Stories
Preparing For Disaster: Early Planning Pays Off
Dorian’s Growing Threat
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended 3 games by NHL
Top Stories
Mane scores 2 as Liverpool extends perfect EPL start
Top Stories
Solheim Cup: Korda sisters deliver again for US in foursomes
Popovich defends team, US beats Poland for 7th at World Cup
Texas Online Overtime: Week 3
LEADING OFF: Twins-Indians play 2; Greinke starts for Astros
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
Cooking with Coleman: Lobster Ravioli
Top Stories
2019 Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Opening Day
Top Stories
Cutting the Cord
Curls That Last
Story Time at the Amarillo Zoo
Animal Print Fashion Must-Haves
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
BisonFest Ticket Giveaway
2019 Balloon Fiesta Sweepstakes
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade
WATCH LIVE: Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade
Local
Posted:
Sep 14, 2019 / 09:51 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 14, 2019 / 09:51 AM CDT
Watch the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade above.
Weather
Mid-September weekend weather
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Cowboy fans love ‘Pose with the Pros’ feature at AT&T Stadium
Toddler ‘best friends’ go viral for their excitement to hug each other
Photographer captures squirrel smelling flower
74-year-old Indian woman gives birth
Mississippi Hunters Bag Massive Gator
This country music legend’s house is hitting the market
Newlyweds share first dance with dog