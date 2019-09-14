WATCH LIVE: Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Where were you the day the world stopped turning? For many Americans, we will never forget the terror attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001. Our lives were changed in a matter of hours.

Think about this, kids in school now are filled with students who never knew what life was like before the terror attacks and the aftermath that followed. For them, 9/11 is a history lesson, much like Pearl Harbor. Except, there is no curriculum.