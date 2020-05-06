Possible severe weather tomorrow?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Several places in the area are slowly reopening, but phase two does not include the Don Harrington Discovery Center. That's not stopping the non-profit from continuing construction on a brand new outdoor exhibit.

"Every time we get a dinosaur exhibit that travels we always get so much excitement," Kyle Hadley with the DHDC explained. "Right now we're in the process of building a brand new outdoor science park that includes these dinosaurs, they move they blink their mouths open their heads move their tails move and they also roar."