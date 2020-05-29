REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 ZOOM Meeting update

Good Friday morning folks. We're starting out pretty pleasant with mild winds again. The clouds look to thin out quicker than yesterday leading to a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s as winds strengthen to the 10 to 20 mph range. A stray shower or storm is possible for northeastern New Mexico but rain chances are extremely low for the rest of us.

That trend continues this weekend, with enough energy for a few cells up around Clayton, Felt, and Wheeless, but the rest of the area will just be warm with temperatures topping out around 90. Winds get a bit stronger for Saturday and Sunday.

Next week keeps the summer heat around though rain chances are looking better for Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a wonderful weekend and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin