REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 ZOOM Meeting update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo update on the COVID-19 pandemic zoom meeting.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on May 28, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|24
|–
|21
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|3
|Castro
|32
|1
|20
|Childress
|2
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|5
|–
|3
|Cottle
|4
|1
|2
|Curry
|51
|–
|–
|Dallam
|28
|–
|17
|Deaf Smith
|161
|14
|88
|Donley
|27
|–
|26
|Gray
|96
|2
|64
|Hall
|2
|–
|–
|Hansford
|19
|2
|11
|Hartley
|14
|2
|9
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|31
|–
|20
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|583
|13
|458
|Ochiltree
|43
|2
|23
|Oldham
|3
|1
|2
|Parmer
|54
|–
|18
|Potter
|2,276
|28
|578
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|658
|6
|218
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|37
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|20
|Swisher
|17
|–
|12
|Texas
|906
|5
|801
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|12
|TOTAL
|5,136
|78
|2,442
