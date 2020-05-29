REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 ZOOM Meeting update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo update on the COVID-19 pandemic zoom meeting.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:00 p.m. on May 28, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2421
Briscoe11
Carson63
Castro32120
Childress22
Cimarron11
Collingsworth53
Cottle412
Curry51
Dallam2817
Deaf Smith1611488
Donley2726
Gray96264
Hall2
Hansford19211
Hartley1429
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3120
Lipscomb22
Moore58313458
Ochiltree43223
Oldham312
Parmer5418
Potter2,27628578
Quay512
Randall6586218
Roberts22
Roosevelt37
Sherman2320
Swisher1712
Texas9065801
Union3
Wheeler1512
TOTAL5,136782,442
