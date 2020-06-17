REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 6/17/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s latest update on the pandemic.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:50 p.m. on June 16, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|30
|–
|28
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|6
|–
|5
|Castro
|42
|1
|30
|Childress
|6
|–
|2
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|83
|–
|38
|Dallam
|41
|–
|27
|Deaf Smith
|212
|14
|134
|Donley
|28
|–
|26
|Gray
|111
|3
|92
|Hall
|2
|1
|2
|Hardeman
|4
|–
|–
|Hansford
|21
|2
|16
|Hartley
|14
|2
|11
|Hemphill
|2
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|45
|–
|34
|Lipscomb
|7
|–
|2
|Moore
|873
|14
|578
|Ochiltree
|53
|2
|43
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|120
|–
|51
|Potter
|2,798
|37
|1,272
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|763
|7
|445
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|53
|1
|20
|Sherman
|29
|–
|24
|Swisher
|21
|1
|17
|Texas
|975
|6
|947
|Union
|5
|–
|1
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|15
|TOTAL
|6,385
|94
|3,773
