REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 6/17/2020

Howdy folks and good Wednesday morning. We started the day with gulf moisture here on the High Plains and it'll stick around into the afternoon. There was enough energy for scattered showers for our eastern counties earlier this morning but the next round comes after 4 pm, from the west. We'll heat up to temperatures in the 90s, a few degrees warmer than yesterday while the wind stays breezy. We can expect storms to develop near the dryline, mainly for our western counties before they move east. Lightning is always a concern with storms, and the potential for it to cause grass fires as well. Small hail could be seen along with gusty winds.

Thursday, storms will pop up in the eastern Texas Panhandle as a frontal boundary moves in but the best moisture will be in that part of the area instead. Temperatures back off a few degrees tomorrow afternoon.

Friday brings another round of storms with highs around 90 and a slightly better chance at severe weather but our rain chances drop off going into Father's Day weekend.

Have a wonderful Wednesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Chris Martin