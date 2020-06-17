REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 6/17/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s latest update on the pandemic.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:50 p.m. on June 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3028
Briscoe11
Carson65
Castro42130
Childress62
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry8338
Dallam4127
Deaf Smith21214134
Donley2826
Gray111392
Hall212
Hardeman4
Hansford21216
Hartley14211
Hemphill21
Hutchinson4534
Lipscomb72
Moore87314578
Ochiltree53243
Oldham412
Parmer12051
Potter2,798371,272
Quay512
Randall7637445
Roberts22
Roosevelt53120
Sherman2924
Swisher21117
Texas9756947
Union51
Wheeler1515
TOTAL6,385943,773
