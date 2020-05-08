REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 5/8/2020

UPDATE 11:09 A.M. – Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton is reporting 1,411 coronavirus cases in Potter and Randall County.

There are 33 new cases to report in Potter County. There are eight new cases in Randall County.

She says there has been 220 recoveries. This is increase of three new recoveries.

There are no new deaths to report.

These numbers will also be updated by the city when they publish their report card this afternoon.

UPDATE 11:03 A.M. – City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson reports 740 tests were done at the Tyson plant in Amarillo.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the replay of City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 response update for May 8th.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:34 p.m. on May 7, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver153
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro22110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Collingsworth1
Cottle3
Curry26
Dallam1013
Deaf Smith4111
Donley258
Gray7334
Hansford1221
Hartley72
Hemphill1
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore4546138
Ochiltree281
Oldham31
Parmer17
Potter1,02715122
Quay41
Randall343395
Roberts2
Roosevelt11
Sherman196
Swisher114
Texas3083107
Union3
Wheeler124
TOTAL2,50936558
