REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 5/8/2020

UPDATE 11:09 A.M. – Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton is reporting 1,411 coronavirus cases in Potter and Randall County.
There are 33 new cases to report in Potter County. There are eight new cases in Randall County.
She says there has been 220 recoveries. This is increase of three new recoveries.
There are no new deaths to report.
These numbers will also be updated by the city when they publish their report card this afternoon.
UPDATE 11:03 A.M. – City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson reports 740 tests were done at the Tyson plant in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the replay of City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 response update for May 8th.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:34 p.m. on May 7, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|15
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|22
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|26
|–
|–
|Dallam
|10
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|41
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|73
|–
|34
|Hansford
|12
|2
|1
|Hartley
|7
|2
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|21
|–
|11
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|454
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|28
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|17
|Potter
|1,027
|15
|122
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|343
|3
|95
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|11
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|11
|–
|4
|Texas
|308
|3
|107
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|12
|–
|4
|TOTAL
|2,509
|36
|558
