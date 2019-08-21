Wanted Wednesday: Randall County Sheriff’s Department looking for Dylan Woodfin

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Randall County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 27-year-old Dylan Robert Woodfin.

Woodfin is wanted on a Probation Violation for: MTP / Assault of a Family / Household Member with Previous Conviction and MTP / Assault of a Family / Household Member Impeding Breath / Circulation.

Woodfin is 5’10”, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.