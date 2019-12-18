Wanted Wednesday: Dusty Shane Cahoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall County Sheriff Department’s Wanted Wednesday fugitive is being sought for a laundry list of charges.

46-year-old Dusty Shane Cahoon is wanted for:

1) Bond Forfeiture / Possession of a Controlled Substance <1G 2) Bond Forfeiture / Manufacture, Delivery of a Controlled Substance >4G<200G

3) Enhanced / Driving While License Invalid

4) Tail Lamp Violation

5) Bond Surrender / CTI – Burglary of a Vehicle

6) Bond Surrender / CTII – Criminal Trespass

7) Bond Surrender / Possession, Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia

8) Failure to Appear

Cahoon is 5’10, 170 lbs, has brown hair and green eyes.

Information on his whereabouts can be called into the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 468-5800 or for a chance at a cash reward, into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

