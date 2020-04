AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There is just about an hour left to cast a vote in the “Inspire Amarillo” contest.

The contest is a is a fun and creative way to spread optimism during a time of uncertainty.

Organizers said each vote is worth $1. Up to $100,000 will be donated to a local non-profit organization feeding hungry children, families, and individuals during the pandemic.

Every time someone votes, $1 will be donated.

Click here to vote: https://inspireamarillo.com/#/entries