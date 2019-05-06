VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Lynn County Sunday

LYNN COUNTY, Texas – No damage has been reported after a tornado touched down in Lynn County on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for several miles but stayed out in open country.

The torndo moved just north and east of Tahoka and also moved near the community of Grassland.

An EverythingLubbock.com storm chaser captured the storm on video. Use the video link above. The audio portion is the voice of storm spotter Derrick Ginter and KAMC Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Ron Roberts.