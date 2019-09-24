USDA – Texas Farm Fresh ‘Jump With Jill Program’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – ‘JUMP WITH JILL” is a rock concert type format for selected Public Elementary schools designed to actively educate and engage students to promote better fitness, nutrition & food choices.

Rolling Hills Elementary School is only one of 20 elementary schools in Texas to have this Emmy nominated assembly brought to their school. River Road Food Services Director, Kim Terry has made application for three years and now the school has been chosen.

Texas Agricultural Commissoner, Sid Miller said “ As a component of our innovative Farm Fresh initiative, this live event provides valuable lessons about good nutrition and Texas agriculture in a way that children will remember for years to come. “

In support of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s Farm Fresh initiative, the rock & roll nutrition assembly Jump with Jill is heading to 20 elementary schools in Texas this fall, as well as the State Fair of Texas. The Texas Farm Fresh Jump with Jill Live Tour teaches kids the importance of healthy eating and draws attention to Texas agricultural products — like fruits, vegetables and dairy — that make up a healthy diet. Turns out, eating healthy Texas products is also good for a healthy Texas economy.