US 87 Overlay project in Moore County on hold

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — – Overlay work on US 87 south of Dumas in Moore County is on hold after the contractor, Highway Contractors, Inc., was declared in default of the contract for non-performance.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is now working with the contractor’s surety (bond holder) on the next steps to complete the project. TxDOT maintenance forces will continue to work diligently to make necessary repairs as weather allows, until another contractor is on board.

“Recent winter weather and the vast contrast in temperatures over the last several weeks have contributed to wear and tear on US 87 and other roadways,” says Sonja Gross, public information officer for TxDOT’s Amarillo District. “The weather has hindered our ability to make repairs as quickly as we would like.”

The Amarillo District is responsible for more than 9,000 lane miles across 17 counties.

“So we have to rely on our staff and the traveling public to let us know when potholes appear,” Gross says. “Once we are aware of a problem, we will respond as soon as we can, weather permitting. But we also need to the public to understand that these are repairs, not a permanent fix to the pavement.”

Even though this is an idle construction zone at this time, it is still a construction zone – meaning motorists should slow down, drive to conditions and monitor the road ahead for potential hazards. Other tips include ensuring your tires are properly inflated and when you are on the road, leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you – you will have a better chance of spotting a pothole. If you cannot avoid the pothole, slow down and firmly grip the wheel better control your vehicle.