Lower energy costs with help from Mother Nature

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Before the memories of sweltering heat fade into shorter days and cool evenings, it’s a good time to throw some shade at those higher electric bills that summer temperatures bring about.



“We have a lot of options for reducing energy costs during times of extreme heat or cold, and one of the best is surrounding our homes and businesses with vegetation that helps keep us cool in the summer and blocks cold winds in the winter,” said Brad Baldridge, director of Customer and Community relations for Xcel Energy.

Carefully designed landscaping is one of the most cost-effective, long-term investments available to reduce energy costs, and can pay for itself in energy savings in seven to 10 years. And the fall of the year is the best time to plant trees and shrubs that can provide shade for many hot summers to come.

Shaded surfaces maybe 20 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than the peak temperatures outside of the shade. Planting the right kind of trees around homes and businesses takes the edge off a hot day and prevents air conditioning units from cycling as often. Not only does this ease the strain on the equipment, but it also saves on monthly electric bills as well.

And while the grassy plains of Texas and New Mexico are not known for an abundance of trees, certain trees and shrubs are ideally suited for the area’s dry climate. Information on where to plant trees and which varieties thrive in this region can be found in the Sustainable Landscaping section of

xcelenergy.com by selecting the Customer Support link and navigating to the Vegetation Management page. Among the tips customers can find are:

Shade west walls and windows with deciduous (leaf-shedding) trees that create shade in the summer and, after leaves fall off, allow sunlight to warm the home in the winter.

Plant vines and shrubs next to the home to create a blanket of air space that insulates outside walls in winter and summer. A trellis with climbing vines or a planter box with trailing plants can form screens that block the sun yet allow cooling breezes to flow through.

Plant low shrubs and ground covers around the home to reduce reflection of solar heat from roads, driveways, walks, patios or water.

Plant trees and shrubs to shade air conditioning units from the sun, helping them to run up to 10% more efficiently. Be sure branches and leaves don’t restrict airflow.

Trees and shrubs should be planted 15 to 35 feet from utility lines, and never directly below overhead utility lines. Keeping utility lines free of tree growth helps to ensure customer safety, the reliability of service and could save on the cost of future tree maintenance.

And while customers are waiting for landscaping investments to pay off, they can also lower monthly bills in a variety of means that make homes and businesses more energy efficient.