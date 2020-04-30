United Way awards round 2 of COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to recipients

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon has released round two of funding from its Emergency Relief Fund to five local organizations focused on basic needs such as food, shelter, utilities, and childcare.

The recipients are:

2-1-1 Specific Aid $10,000

Amarillo Housing First $5,000

Amarillo Wesley Community Center $15,000

Square Mile Community Development $10,000

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas $5,000

Total – $45,000



The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon’s Emergency Relief Fund has raised over $230,000 by individuals and following corporations: Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Amarillo National Bank, Happy State Bank, Truist Foundation, Tyson, First United Bank, Owens Corning, FirstBank Southwest, FirstCapital Bank, Pantex, AimBank and English Rose.

The need is still great and donations are still encouraged. For those that would like to help, visit https://www.unitedwayama.org/covidresponse or you can Text TOGETHER to 313131.

