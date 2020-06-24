United States Navy receives first fleet CMV-22B

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (PRESS RELEASE) — Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, and Boeing [NYSE: BA] have delivered the first CMV-22B for fleet operations to the U.S. Navy on June 22. The V-22 is based at Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego.

“We are thrilled to bring the Osprey’s capabilities as a warfighting enabler and its ability to provide time-sensitive logistics to the men and women deployed around the world in support of U.S. Navy operations,” said Kurt Fuller, Bell V-22 vice president and Bell Boeing program director.

This aircraft is the third overall delivery to the U.S. Navy. Bell Boeing delivered the first CMV-22B to the Navy at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in February for developmental testing, followed by a second in May. The Navy variant V-22 will take over the Carrier Onboard Delivery Mission for the U.S. Navy, replacing the C-2A Greyhound.

“This first fleet delivery marks a new chapter of the V-22 Tiltrotor program providing enhanced capabilities and increased flexibility to the U.S. Navy as they conduct important operational missions around the globe,” said Shane Openshaw, Boeing vice president of Tiltrotor Programs and deputy director of the Bell Boeing team.

The CMV-22B and C-2A greyhound conducted a symbolic passing of the torch flight in April.

“The CMV-22B will be a game-changing enabler to the high end fight supporting the sustainment of combat lethality to the carrier strike group,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Dewon Chaney, Commodore, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing. “The multi-mission capabilities of the CMV-22B, already recognized, will be realized in Naval Aviation’s Air Wing of the future. The arrival of this aircraft is the first of many steps to that becoming reality.”

The CMV-22B carries up to 6,000 pounds of cargo and combines the vertical takeoff, hover and landing (VTOL) qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel efficiency and speed characteristics of a turboprop aircraft.

Bell Boeing designed the Navy variant to have the expanded range needed for fleet operations. Two additional 60-gallon tanks and redesigned forward sponson tanks can cover more than 1,150 nautical miles. The CMV-22B also has the unique ability to provide roll-on/roll-off delivery of the F135 engine power module, enhancing the Navy’s readiness.