UIL postpones academic state events due to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UIL has postponed the following events due to COVID-19:

UIL CX Debate State Tournament

UIL State Robotics FIRST Tech Challenge

The events will be postponed until further notice. Participating schools will be notified directly by UIL with updates as they become available.

“The health and safety of our students and schools is our number one priority,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, “It is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”

Officials with UIL say they will continue to follow the direction of local officials to monitor this situation and will make additional announcements as needed.

