TxDOT: “Know before you go” weekend road updates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Saturday, Oct. 12, Whitaker Road will be closed between the I-40 frontage roads for bridge beam setting. The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Big Texan Road to just west of Whitaker Road for staging of the beam delivery trucks. Northbound traffic on Whitaker Road traffic will need to detour to Lakeside Drive. The closure will start around 7:30 a.m. with all lanes reopening by mid-afternoon.

Motorists should also be aware that the I-27 northbound bridge deck pour at State Loop (SL) 335/Hollywood Road, which was originally scheduled for today, has been rescheduled. The first of two separate concrete bridge deck pours is now set to begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14.

“The traveling public can expect increased construction vehicles and concrete trucks supporting this operation throughout the day and tapering off around 5 p.m.,” says Amarillo Area Engineer Corky Neukam. “We ask motorists to allow plenty of time and to pack their patience during this important stage of the construction project.”

The second concrete deck pour will begin after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 and will continue throughout the night. The traveling public will be detoured around this intersection as Hollywood Road will be closed at I-27 during the second bridge deck pour. Traffic is expected to be back to normal before the morning commute on Thursday, Oct. 17.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTAmarillo for regular updates and for the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.