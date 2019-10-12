Two positions opening after upcoming retirements at Amarillo Zoo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two important positions are going to be vacant at the Amarillo Zoo starting next week.

Mike Boley and Rhonda Votino will both soon be retiring from the zoo.

“Mike’s last day will be October 16. So, next Wednesday will be his final day,” said Marketing Coordinator for Amarillo Parks and Recreation, Kristen Wolbach.

Wolbach said Boley has been the zoo’s visitor services coordinator for around 15 years, and Votino has been the zoo curator for more than 13 years.

Whoever takes on these roles next will have some pretty big shoes to fill.

“They’ve been there for several years an they’ve seen a lot of those animals go from just being small animals to now they’re old, aging animals, and they’ve taken great care of them. I know they’ll be leaving a great legacy behind. They’ve done really great events, really good things for the zoo,” said Wolbach.

The city is currently looking to fill those positions.

“The zoo curator has a lot of different things, mostly licensing that’s required for the animals at our zoo. It’s basically an education-based job. A lot of experience with different types of animals. Visitor services is a little different. You do have to have some experience with the animals, but typically it’s an education/volunteer coordinator position,” said Wolbach.

She said the retirements will not affect the upcoming holiday event.

“So this year we actually are still planning on doing Boo at the Zoo, so that’s in full swing right now. That’ll be October 26,” added Wolbach.

If you or anyone you know are interested in the positions, you can apply through the city’s employment website.