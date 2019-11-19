Trustee Applications Due By Noon, November 26

AMARILLO, Texas — Amarillo ISD is now accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees. Applications are due by Noon on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

The appointee will fill the position until the next trustee election held in May 2021 when the appointee could choose to seek a full four-year term.

Interested parties can view the AISD trustee vacancy information, application, eligibility requirements and related policies here. The Board website page contains important information and instructions, including additional items an applicant must supply such as a resume and a short essay describing why you would like to serve on the AISD Board of Trustees.

Applicants will need to complete the application and submit it along with the other required items to terri.marks@amaisd.org. Applicants may hand deliver the documents to the Amarillo ISD Business Office, located on the second floor of the Rod Schroder Education Support Center, 7200 I-40 West, Amarillo, Texas, Room 240.