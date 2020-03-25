Trinity Fellowship Church food outreach and free childcare for healthcare workers and first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Trinity Fellowship’s Bethesda Outreach Center holds a food outreach every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The outreach has become a drive-thru food distribution due to COVID-19.

Families in crisis can come starting at 9 a.m. and stay in their car while one of our volunteers gives them a bag full of groceries.

Also the church has begun offering free childcare for healthcare workers and first responders in the Amarillo community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service runs Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for ages birth-6th grade.

Organizers say they want to help medical professionals and first responders fulfill their duties in helping combat the virus and care for those who are sick.

The kids will have free play, worship, games, bounce houses, movies, snacks, and more.

To register their children, parents can click the “first responder childcare” link on the TFC.org homepage.

