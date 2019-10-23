Trick-or-treaters invited to annual festival at AC’s Washington Street Campus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One throughway at the Washington Street Campus will be crawling with dinosaurs, superheroes, zombies and other colorful characters when Amarillo College presents its annual Halloween festival called Trunk or Treat.

The festival will take place from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in the vicinity of the pedestrian bridge on 24th Avenue, which will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be moved indoors – to the first floor of the nearby Ware Student Commons – if the weather is inclement.

Games and activities will be provided by AC student organizations, and trick-or-treaters can compete for a variety of prizes and, of course, collect candy.

Trunk or Treat is sponsored, in part, by the AC Police Department and AC Student Life.