AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tradewind Elementary is celebrating leadership day.

The event gives students the opportunity to show off what they’re learning in the ‘Leader in Me’ program.

The program is designed to prepare students to become life-leaders and well-rounded learners by learning seven different mindsets.

The ‘Leader in Me’ program has received the Lighthouse Certification which is awarded to schools that have produced outstanding results.