Town hall held for current and former nuclear weapons workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Joint Outreach Task Group hosted a town hall today.

There they discussed what benefits are available to both current and former nuclear weapons workers and their families.

Representatives from multiple U.S. departments were there to answer any questions and claims status.

“It’s important for us to recognize that as a program that what they did was beneficial to the country, and that’s why the program was enacted. We do our best to make sure that people who deserve compensation for career well-served gets the compensation that they deserve,” said Branch of Outreach and Technical Assistance Joshua Novack.

These benefits are covered by the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act.