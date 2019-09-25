Toot’n Totum stores shine brighter with LEDs

AMARILLO, Texas (Sept. 25, 2019) – With more than 70 locations in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle, many of which are open all night, Toot’n Totum convenience stores use a lot of electricity for a wide array of lighting to enhance the shopping experience for its customers.

So when Toot’n Totum’s leadership searched for ways to reduce lighting expenses, Xcel Energy provided a solution. Through Xcel Energy’s LED rebate program, select Toot’n Totum stores in the area now feature LED lighting inside and out, providing customers with even better light and saving a considerable amount of energy – and money – every month.

“LED lighting uses 70 to 90 percent less energy to make light that’s sharper and easier on the eyes than any other technology, and the bulbs last up to 15 times longer than conventional bulbs,” said Bryan Whitson, Xcel Energy product portfolio manager in Amarillo. “Our rebate program allows large customers such as Toot’n Totum to switch to this superior light source in a cost-effective way, and then save on their monthly bills going forward.”

Business customers who take advantage of the rebate program consult with an Xcel Energy-approved lighting vendor who tailors a retrofit to meet the particular needs of the customer. The vendor estimates the energy savings new LED lighting will deliver, and Xcel Energy issues a rebate check based on the estimated savings that helps offset the expense of changing out the lights.

Toot’n Totum has engaged Xcel Energy contractor Marsh Electrical Supply to retrofit 31 of its stores to LED lighting in three separate phases since last year. In all, the new lighting is saving enough energy to power around 130 typical homes in the area, Whitson said.

Toot’n Totum will continue with the retrofits until every store is 100 percent LED, according to Zach Brown, maintenance manager at Toot’n Totum.

“The new LEDs last longer and are brighter than the older types of lighting, so our guests feel safer and more at ease in our stores,” Brown said. “And we save on every bill – it’s a win-win.”