Thousands expected to flock to Palo Duro Canyon this summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- This summer, thousands of people are expected to flock to Palo Duro Canyon, one of the biggest attractions the panhandle has to offer.

"On a really busy day in the summer, we can see as many as three to 4,000 people sometimes, that's possible. We expect to see on some of the pretty days, especially on Saturdays and holidays to see crowds like that in the thousands," said Jeff Davis, assistant parks superintendent for Palo Duro Canyon.

With that amount of people coming into visit means that and his crew are making sure everything is in working order.

"There's a lot of maintenance-related preparations as far as getting facilities ready. Mowing, that sort of thing. There's a lot of preparation on our staff. Make sure that everyone is on board and knows what to do to keep themselves and our visitors safe," said Davis.

One of the biggest aspects they work on is making sure visitors know just how hot it can get.

"If you come out on a really hot day in the summer, you can anticipate temperatures of 120 in the canyon. The actual ground surface, I've seen it over 150 degrees on the trail surface. People don't come prepared for that with the right clothing, coming at the right time of the day, with ample amounts of water and when they do that, it can really get them into trouble," Davis said.

Davis told us what makes people keep treking back to the canyon is them wanting to pass the experience down through fellow generations.

"For people whose grandparents and great-grandparents came to the park, now they're sharing it with new generations of kids who hopefully will bring their kids to the park. It's just a really cool thing to be a part of that legacy," said Davis.

Davis also said he expects around 150,000 visitors during the summer months.